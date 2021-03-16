UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 73,100 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:15 PM

IRSA releases 73,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 73,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 72,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1405.23 feet, which was 19.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,900 and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1106.00 feet, which was 66.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 27,300 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 30,000, 19,200 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

