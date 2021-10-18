UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 74356 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 12:54 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 74356 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 68637 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 74356 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 68637 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.97 feet, which was 119.97 feet higher than its dead level 1392.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 37000 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1179.60 feet, which was 129.06 feet higher than its dead level of 1050.00 feet whereas the inflow and outflowof water was recorded a 12281 and 20000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 39728 , 44644 and 45566 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13656 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

