IRSA Releases 74900 Cusecs Water

Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:37 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 74900 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 73297 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 74900 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 73297 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1510.99 feet, which was 118.99 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 32800 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1180.20 feet, which was 931.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1050.00 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 15597 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded at 42858 , 35847 , and 34905 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total 6000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

