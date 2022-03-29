IRSA releases 75065 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 75065 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 74997 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 75065 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 74997 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1102.10 feet, which was 52.

01 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 32545 and 33413 cusecs respectively..

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 30151, 34414 and 20650 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 6200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15152 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.