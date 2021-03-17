UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 76,300 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:35 PM

Ndus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 76,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 71,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 76,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 71,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1406.02 feet, which was 20.02 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,800 and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1104.50 feet, which was 64.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 26,400 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 36,800, 16,400 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 16,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

