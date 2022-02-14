UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 77147 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 02:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 77147 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40522 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1423.11 feet, which was 31.11 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18600 and 59000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1145.85 feet, which was 95.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7775 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 64790, 45820 and 28645 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 4500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9647 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

