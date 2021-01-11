IRSA releases 80,700 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 80,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 80,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.73 feet, which was 78.73 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 18,500 cusecs and outflow as 35,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1168.00 feet, which was 128.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,200 cusecs and 23,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 35,300, 14,900 and 4,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.