IRSA releases 82,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 82,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 88,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 82,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 88,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1409.89 feet, which was 25.89 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,9800 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1095.85 feet, which was 55.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 36,800 and 39,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 12,300, 17,800 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 18,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.