UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 82,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:41 PM

IRSA releases 82,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 82,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 88,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 82,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 88,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1409.89 feet, which was 25.89 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,9800 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1095.85 feet, which was 55.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 36,800 and 39,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 12,300, 17,800 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 18,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Senator Javed Abbasi, six health workers test posi ..

8 minutes ago

Experts stress need for collaborative national mea ..

8 minutes ago

103,156 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

14 minutes ago

15 dead, 400 missing in Rohingya camp blaze in Ban ..

36 seconds ago

UN calls for urgent action to prevent disaster in ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.