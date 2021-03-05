UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 84,400 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:08 PM

IRSA releases 84,400 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 84,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 84,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.59 feet, which was 16.59 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,100 and 24,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1129.00 feet, which was 91.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 19,800 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 34,300, 13,000 and 8,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Styen is optimistic about his return to Pakistan t ..

2 minutes ago

MSB Educational Institute Haidery and Nazaafat Com ..

9 minutes ago

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Ridicules Belarus' Req ..

3 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers arrested; 1300 grams heroin, 133 ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 30 more lives, infects 860 new peo ..

3 minutes ago

ANF seizes 2,698 kg drugs worth US$ 87,716 mln in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.