IRSA releases 84,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 84,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.59 feet, which was 16.59 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,100 and 24,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1129.00 feet, which was 91.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 19,800 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 34,300, 13,000 and 8,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.