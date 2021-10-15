IRSA releases 85381 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 85381 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 75389 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 85381 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 75389 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.76 feet, which was 119.76 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 39000 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1180.50 feet, which was 130.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 11008 and 25000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 51527, 65151 and 48930 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16981 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.