UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 85381 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 05:06 PM

IRSA releases 85381 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 85381 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 75389 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 85381 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 75389 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was recorded as 1511.76 feet, which was 119.76 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 39000 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1180.50 feet, which was 130.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1050.00 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 11008 and 25000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded at 51527, 65151, and 48930 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 8400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16981 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Govt trying to minimize global inflation impact by ..

Govt trying to minimize global inflation impact by trimming down duties, taxes: ..

44 seconds ago
 KP Squash Association holds record competitions in ..

KP Squash Association holds record competitions in last 5-years: Qamar Zaman

12 minutes ago
 MEPCO provides over one lac new connections in fir ..

MEPCO provides over one lac new connections in first quarter

12 minutes ago
 Rice exports likely to increase this year: Agri. M ..

Rice exports likely to increase this year: Agri. Minister

12 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives commemorative Expo 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives commemorative Expo 2020 Dubai stamp collection from ..

22 minutes ago
 Defense Lawyer Agrees Mental Illness Played Role i ..

Defense Lawyer Agrees Mental Illness Played Role in Norway Bow-and-Arrow Attack

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.