IRSA Releases 85849 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 11:45 AM

IRSA releases 85849 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 85849 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 79347 cases

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 85849 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 79347 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1092.15 feet, which was 42.

15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 27798 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 19547 ,23407 and 25005 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 10700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16849 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

