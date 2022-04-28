UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 85864 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 02:01 PM

IRSA releases 85864 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 85864 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 78638 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 85864 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 78638 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1074.30 feet, which was 24.

03 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 19974 and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 57051, 49362 and 29625 cases respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 14100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13364 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Interest-based financial system is Riba, FSC rules

Interest-based financial system is Riba, FSC rules

30 minutes ago
 Training camp for women series against Sri Lanka t ..

Training camp for women series against Sri Lanka to begin on 7 May

39 minutes ago
 realme 9 Pro+ Strikes the Right Balance of Power, ..

Realme 9 Pro+ Strikes the Right Balance of Power, Efficiency and Fluidity with i ..

42 minutes ago
 Ukraine Launches Massive Missile Strike on Kherson ..

Ukraine Launches Massive Missile Strike on Kherson's Residential Areas - Russian ..

2 seconds ago
 Training camp for women series against Sri-Lanka d ..

Training camp for women series against Sri-Lanka due to start on May 7

52 minutes ago
 AAC pays surprise visit to utility store

AAC pays surprise visit to utility store

1 minute ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.