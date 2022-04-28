IRSA releases 85864 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 85864 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 78638 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 85864 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 78638 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1074.30 feet, which was 24.

03 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 19974 and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 57051, 49362 and 29625 cases respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 14100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13364 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.