IRSA releases 86599 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 86599 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 81266 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1100.50 feet, which was 100.

05 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 33867 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 35378 , 34414 and 24110 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 7300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 17899 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.