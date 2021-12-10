UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 87275 Cusecs Water

Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:56 PM

IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 87275 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 33827cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 87275 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 33827cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1450.80 feet, which was 58.08 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16300 and 48000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was1134.70 feet, which was 84.07 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 7252 and 29000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 47564, 46632 and 33885 cusecs .

