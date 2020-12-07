UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 87,400 Cusecs Water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 87,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 87,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1477.67 feet, which was 85.67 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 22,700 cusecs and outflow as 35,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1176.20 feet, which was 136.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,700 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 51,100, 48,100 and 8,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

