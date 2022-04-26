UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 87443 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 12:25 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 87443 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of86043 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 87443 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of86043 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1079.30 feet, which was 29.

03 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 25800 and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 46073, 45039 and 28110 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 16900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12843 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

