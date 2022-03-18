IRSA releases 87474 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 87474 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 89545 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1072.80 feet, which was 22.

08 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 33271 and 32000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as38400,21255 and 19045 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 11200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 22274 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.