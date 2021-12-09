IRSA releases 87475 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 87475 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32553 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 87475 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32553 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1452.43 feet, which was 60.43 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16500 and 48000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1136.00 feet, which was 86.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 5578 and 29000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 59480, 49171 and 33705 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7375 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.