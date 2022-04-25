IRSA releases 87759 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 87759 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 89383 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 87759 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 89383 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1080.00 feet, which was 30.

00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 28824 and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 44249, 2594 and 28110 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 14800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13459 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

