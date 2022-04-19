IRSA releases 87887 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 87887 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 86523 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 87887 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 86523 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1076.60 feet, which was 20.

26 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 25836 and 28000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 37566 ,38981 and 26010 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 15500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12887 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

