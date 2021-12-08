IRSA releases 88186 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 88186 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32428 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 88186 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32428 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1454.05 feet, which was 62.05 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as16500 and 48000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1137.40 feet, which was 1137.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 5742 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 56828, 49171 and 33055 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 2800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7386 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.