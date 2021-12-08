UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 88186 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:18 PM

IRSA releases 88186 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 88186 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32428 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 88186 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32428 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1454.05 feet, which was 62.05 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as16500 and 48000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1137.40 feet, which was 1137.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 5742 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 56828, 49171 and 33055 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 2800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7386 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Role of Pakistan's armed forces and intelligence a ..

Role of Pakistan's armed forces and intelligence agencies in making Balochistan ..

6 minutes ago
 Thai Supreme Court jails tycoon over wildlife poac ..

Thai Supreme Court jails tycoon over wildlife poaching

20 seconds ago
 Indian Oil Top Executive Not Ruling Out Decrease i ..

Indian Oil Top Executive Not Ruling Out Decrease in Oil Demand Due to Spread of ..

21 seconds ago
 PM to launch Micro Health Insurance Programme in P ..

PM to launch Micro Health Insurance Programme in Peshawar today

37 minutes ago
 On Africa's 'chocolate islands', cocoa producers t ..

On Africa's 'chocolate islands', cocoa producers target luxury market

25 seconds ago
 Senator Saifullah Nyazee condoles sad demise of Dr ..

Senator Saifullah Nyazee condoles sad demise of Dr. Abdul Hassan Ansari

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.