IRSA Releases 88567 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 01:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 88567 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41648 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1419.31 feet, which was 27.31 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16800 and 59000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1145.60 feet, which was 95.06 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 9813 and 14532 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 67016 , 47794 and 30005 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 4600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10435 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

