IRSA releases 89,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 89,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1450.31 feet, which was 58.31 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 10,600 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1168.15 feet, which was 128.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,700 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 55,300, 46,900 and 5,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.