UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 89,100 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:58 PM

IRSA releases 89,100 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 89,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 89,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1450.31 feet, which was 58.31 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 10,600 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1168.15 feet, which was 128.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,700 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 55,300, 46,900 and 5,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Philippines to Receive 600,000 Doses of China's Si ..

3 minutes ago

France, Canada Welcome Release of Saudi Women's Ri ..

3 minutes ago

GCC denounces Houthi militia’s attack on Abha Ai ..

16 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim on 11 feb 2021

19 minutes ago

6.0-magnitude quake hits southeast of Loyalty Isla ..

19 minutes ago

Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Kills 1, Inj ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.