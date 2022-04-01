UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 89212 Cusecs Of Water

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 12:39 PM

IRSA releases 89212 cusecs of water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 89212 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 83139 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 89212 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 83139 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1099.55 feet, which was 49.

55 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water got recorded at 33127 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded as 30878, 31684, and 25010 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 10200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 17112 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

1 minute ago
 US 'closely' following developments in Pakistan, b ..

US 'closely' following developments in Pakistan, but denies threat letter to Imr ..

1 minute ago
 PTI clinches all three Tehsils Council seats in Ma ..

PTI clinches all three Tehsils Council seats in Malakand district

1 minute ago
 PTI sweeps LG elections in KP, says Farrukh

PTI sweeps LG elections in KP, says Farrukh

1 minute ago
 'Peas' and stability: War in Europe casts shadow o ..

'Peas' and stability: War in Europe casts shadow over Serbian polls

5 minutes ago
 Hungary's Orban faces first united opposition in t ..

Hungary's Orban faces first united opposition in tight vote

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.