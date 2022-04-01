IRSA releases 89212 cusecs of water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 89212 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 83139 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 89212 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 83139 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1099.55 feet, which was 49.

55 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water got recorded at 33127 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded as 30878, 31684, and 25010 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 10200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 17112 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.