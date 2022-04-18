UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 89343 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 12:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 89343 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 79359 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1077.30 feet, which was 27.

03 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 21727 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 40243, 34126 and 26570 cases respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 10000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14632 cusecs were released from the Chenab River at Marala.

