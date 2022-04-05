UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 89481cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 12:16 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 89481cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 81833 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1095.70 feet, which was 45.

07 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 31552 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 24422 , 26104 and 26005 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 7500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19081 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

