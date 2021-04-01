UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 90,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 04:43 PM

IRSA releases 90,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 90,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 120,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1419.50 feet, which was 35.50 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 28,400 and 35,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1124.20 feet, which was 84.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,900 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 56,500, 31,600 and 7,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 26,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

