IRSA Releases 92748 Cusecs Water

Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:55 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 92748 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60258 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1507.53feet, which was 115.57 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29300 and 45000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1180.40 feet, which was 130.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 13210 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 62765 , 32335 and 29775 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13048 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

