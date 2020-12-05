IRSA releases 94,100 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 94,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 94,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.09 feet, which was 87.09 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 23,600 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1178.40 feet, which was 138.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,700 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 63,500, 47,100 and 9,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.