IRSA releases 96,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 96,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 140,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1420.23 feet, which was 36.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 34,000 and 33,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1121.80 feet, which was 81.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 41,000 and 18,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 55,600, 35,300 and 7,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 29,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.