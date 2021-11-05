IRSA releases 98800 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 98800 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 53889 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 98800 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 53889 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1504.54 feet, which was 112.54 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25100 and 52000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1178.40 feet, which was 128.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11989 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 52700, 42187, and 30325 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.