IRSA releases 99000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 99000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56576 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1505.66 feet, which was 113.66 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26300 and 52000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1179.10 feet, which was 129.01 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 13276 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 55327, 40470 and 30935 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.