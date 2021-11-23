UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 99174 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:55 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 99174 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37705 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 99174 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37705 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1477.52 feet, which was 85.52 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23300 and 55000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1157.45 feet, which was 107.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 2231 and 32000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 68231, 55219 and 34885 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8174 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

