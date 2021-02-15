UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 99,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

IRSA releases 99,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 99,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 99,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1439.90 feet, which was 47.90 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24,400 and 57,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1164.55 feet, which was 124.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,800 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 58,400, 51,400 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

