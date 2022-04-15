ISRA releases 104398 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 104398 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 107992 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 104398 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 107992 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1085.00 feet, which was 35.

00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 32794 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 52427 , 32263 and 24160 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 21100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18698 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

