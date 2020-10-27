Japan Pushing Ahead With Agricultural Projects With Russia Despite Pandemic - Ministry

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the cooperation between Russia and Japan on joint agricultural projects in the Far East, however, contacts between the two countries in this area have continued virtually, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan told Sputnik

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has affected the cooperation between Russia and Japan on joint agricultural projects in the Far East, however, contacts between the two countries in this area have continued virtually, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan told Sputnik.

Travel restrictions have impacted the advancement of joint projects between Russia and Japan to increase the productivity of agriculture and marine fishing in the Russian Far East.

"At the same time, for the development of projects between Japan and Russia in agriculture and marine fisheries, even in the situation with the coronavirus, we are looking for ways to continue cooperation relations between the two countries through online conferences and by e-mail," the ministry's department of bilateral relations said.

A virtual Russian-Japanese conference was held at the level of the deputy ministers of the agrarian departments of the two countries, Sergey Levin and Makoto Osawa, in July

The ministry went on to say that two sides are carrying through with a set of agreements reached earlier in the year on a number of projects, including building greenhouses for strawberries in Russia, importing feed grain into Japan and expanding trade in seafood.

The next meeting between the two sides is scheduled for early November, the ministry said.