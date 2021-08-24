UrduPoint.com

Japan To Support Fish Industry If Controversial Release Of Treated Radioactive Water Damages Sales

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 01:34 PM

The Japanese government will purchase marine products as an emergency measure to support fishermen if the planned discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea brings damage to their sales, local media reported Tuesday

The decision to allow the discharge of treated radioactive water has triggered an outcry from local fishermen and neighboring countries, although the Japanese government said it would not cause any safety issues.

Government officials said that under a plan compiled to help fishermen threatened by reputational damage, the government is looking at establishing a flexibly operating fund to buy marine products from Fukushima Prefecture and other parts of Japan.

After the Japanese government's decision in April to start releasing the water from around spring of 2023, fishermen called on the government to come up with detailed measures to protect the reputation of marine products.

