TOKYO, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The value of Japanese agriculture, forestry and seafood exports exceeded 1 trillion Yen for the first time this year, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

The Finance Ministry released trade statistics for November on Thursday, which showed that the exports value stood at 89.9 billion yen, and the cumulative value between January and November totaled 1.06 trillion yen, including sales of nonagricultural products such as pearls and timber.

Matsuno told a press conference that topping the 1-trillion goal was a "result of the combined efforts of government agencies to promote exports." "We want to promote the growth of the agriculture, forestry and fishery industries by incorporating demand from overseas markets and stimulate regional economies," Matsuno added.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, sales were bolstered between January and October by popular products such as beef and Japanese sake.

In addition, online sales also boosted as people made purchases for home consumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual value of exports in 2020 was 986 billion yen, which failed to meet the 1-trillion-yen goal set by the Japanese government as the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the growth.

However, Japan's export of agricultural products has grown steadily and the government has set goals for achieving 2 trillion yen in exports in 2025 and 5 trillion yen in 2030. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 114.19 yen)