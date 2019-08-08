Journalists, environmentalists urged to project KP as `Green Destination'

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Science & Technology, Kamran Bangash here on Wednesday urged journalists and environmentalists to present Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as `Green Destination' due to massive plantation made under Billion Tree Tsunami project and other measures taken under the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of a two days consultative workshop organized by Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) for journalists, climate activists and public officials. Head of FNF, Ms. Birgit Lamm was also present on the occasion.

Kamran Bangash said the first initiative taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan after assuming office was announcement of Clean and Green Pakistan initiative.

Our Billion Tree Tsunami project which received strong objection from opposition parties was completed and endorsed by WWF Pakistan as international monitor, Bangash claimed.

The journalist community and environmentalists can play an effective role in projection of KP as `Green Destination', Kamran reiterated.

Advisor to Chief Minister KP also informed participants of the workshop that his department, Science and Technology, has developed an `app' in the name of `Clean and Green Pakistan' with the objective of engaging people to give their input and display any initiative they took in this regard.

He said the response of people to the app was overwhelming and internet users from across the province were making displays on it. The maximum response was from Mardan district of the province, he added.

Kamran said Federal Minister for Environment, Zar Taj Gul has approached him and expressed desire of launching of the same clean and green app from central level. In this connection, he said, a meeting was scheduled to be held tomorrow (Thursday).

CM Advisor also disclosed that KP government has installed air monitoring equipments at the offices of Chief Secretary and Mayor Peshawar to check air quality.

The government will be soon installing same equipments at important installations of Peshawar city after which data and data driven decisions will be taken for improving air quality of the city.

He also held out assurance of giving full consideration to suggestions being made by environmentalists, climate activists and for incorporation of them in provincial budget.

Head of FNF, Ms. Birgit Lamm said the initiative of Clean and Green Pakistan was highly regarded by Germans because of its importance.

She said Pakistan is most vulnerable country due to climate change and other environmental issues and there is need of taking strong measures for combating these challenges.

Earlier senior journalist and Lead Moderator of Workshop, Afia Salam interacted with participants and apprised them about reporting of disasters due to climatic change. She also threw light on role of media in spreading knowledge about safety measures for vulnerable communities and mitigating measures for the affectees.

Similarly, Afia added, media could play effective role in asking officials concerned about measures being taken for addressing environmental issues besides utilization of funds allocated by government in budget.

Former Head of Environment Department, University of Peshawar, Dr. Muhammad Shafiq briefed newsmen about climate change and its impact on life on earth.

Muhammad Arif, Communication Head of Agriculture Department KP and Media Manager of WSSP (Water and Sanitation Service Peshawar), Hassan Ali also made presentations and informed the participants about role of their departments in addressing problems arising in the wake of climate changes.