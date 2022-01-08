Karela cultivation should be started from Feb

The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of Karela (bitter gourd) from 1st February and complete it by end of March to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of Karela (bitter gourd) from 1st February and complete it by end of March to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for agriculture extension department told APP here on Saturday that the growers should cultivate approved varieties of Karela as these had better disease resistance in addition to provide maximum production.

He said that the land of central and south Punjab including Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Vehari, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Okara and Hafizabad is very suitable for cultivation of bitter gourd.

He said that last year, the Karela crop was cultivated over 9,992 acres of land in Punjab which provided 45.59 million tons production to cater to domestic food needs.

This year the agriculture department had planned to increase cultivation of bitter gourd and in this connection, a comprehensive strategy has also been evolved to convince the farmers by holding workshops, seminars and corner meetings at village level, the spokesman added.

He said that Karela crop could be cultivated twice in a year. One crop is sown in Feb-Mar and it gives production up to September while other crop is cultivated in June-July and it provides yield up to November.

He advised the farmers to use 3.5 to 4 kilograms seed of Karela for cultivation per acre crop and 25 to 30 degree centigrade temperature was best for seed germination.

The growers should contact the agriculture department immediately if they need any assistance or guidance in this regard, he added.