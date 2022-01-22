UrduPoint.com

KCA Announces Cotton Spot Rates For Crop 2021-22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 03:14 PM

KCA announces cotton spot rates for Crop 2021-22

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi: 37.324 kgs 19,300 180 19,480Equivalent 40 kgs 20,684 193 20,877

