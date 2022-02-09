UrduPoint.com

KCA Appreciates Govt Decision To Form PCA

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 04:58 PM

KCA appreciates govt decision to form PCA

Karachi Cotton Association has welcomed the government's decision to form Pakistan Cotton Authority to ensure provision of quality seed, monitoring and enhancing the cotton yield with a view to increase production of cotton in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association has welcomed the government's decision to form Pakistan Cotton Authority to ensure provision of quality seed, monitoring and enhancing the cotton yield with a view to increase production of cotton in the country.

KCA Chairman Khawaja M. Zubair, in his statement on Wednesday, also welcomed the government's plan to create a Farmers' Forum under Federal Ministry of food Security and Research to ensure the representation of the farmers in policy making and for early resolution for their issues. Under this forum, national cotton conference will be held to address the difficulties and problems being faced by cotton trade.

He said the above decisions were in right direction and would help achieve sustainable growth in production of cotton and safeguard the interest of the cotton growers as future of the country depended on growth of agriculture specially of cotton.

The government should also focus on mobilizing all resources at federal and provincial levels to bring more area under cotton cultivation mainly in Balochistan to increase yield per acre --- to place ban on cultivation of paddy or sugarcane and setting-up of sugar mills in the areas already earmarked for cultivation of cotton-- to gear-up Pakistan Central Cotton Committee and all cotton research institutes to evolve high yield and virus resistance cotton seed varieties for cultivation �- to take measures to import pure and certified pesticides in small packing instead of bulk to avoid adulteration ---- to advice the cotton growers and the ginners to switchover to modern farming and ginning practices year after year to increase cotton production and improve quality of cotton to achieve the desired results, KCA Chief said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Resolution Balochistan Import Agriculture Cotton All Government

Recent Stories

The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVI ..

The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 PM Imran says Zardari is out with his cheque book ..

PM Imran says Zardari is out with his cheque book to buy people

12 minutes ago
 Bajao.pk “NayiAwaaz”, launches biggest Online ..

Bajao.pk “NayiAwaaz”, launches biggest Online Music Competition

18 minutes ago
 Russian Submarine Developer Announces Second Versi ..

Russian Submarine Developer Announces Second Version of BOSS Patrol Ship/Submari ..

50 seconds ago
 Governor reviews performance of federal government ..

Governor reviews performance of federal government departments with reference to ..

52 seconds ago
 District Overseas Committee meeting held

District Overseas Committee meeting held

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>