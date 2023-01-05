UrduPoint.com

'Khad Hisab' App Launched To Promote Balanced Use Of Fertilizers

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 07:00 PM

'Khad Hisab' app launched to promote balanced use of fertilizers

The Punjab Agriculture department has launched 'Khad Hisab' application to promote balanced use of fertilizers in crops in accordance with the available budget of farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has launched 'Khad Hisab' application to promote balanced use of fertilizers in crops in accordance with the available budget of farmers.

A spokesman of the department said on Thursday, that this initiative had been taken as per the direction of Punjab Agriculture Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar.

He said that farmers could download the application by writing SFRI in play store. He said that growers could visit www.agripunjab.gov.pk to understand usage of the application.

He further said that according to agronomists, balanced use of fertilizers in the light of laboratory analysis of soil was very important to achieve full yield of crops.

He said, "Research has shown that each and every fertilizer plays special role in the growth of plants."Spokesman said that balanced use of fertilizers also protected crops from water scarcity and negative impact of cold. This application would help farmers utilize nitrogenous, phosphorous and potash fertilizers according to their budget after ultimately boosting per acre production of crops, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Budget Agriculture Visit From

Recent Stories

FNC to discuss two draft laws on private health fa ..

FNC to discuss two draft laws on private health facilities, practice of certain ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup kicks off at Seih ..

Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup kicks off at Seih Assalam on Saturday

16 minutes ago
 Capacity building workshop for teachers organized

Capacity building workshop for teachers organized

27 seconds ago
 AJK-PM pays surprise visit to hospital & P.S

AJK-PM pays surprise visit to hospital & P.S

28 seconds ago
 Over 23.5 million passengers came to Dubai through ..

Over 23.5 million passengers came to Dubai through various ports in 2022

30 seconds ago
 IT ministry seeks stakeholders' feedback on Infras ..

IT ministry seeks stakeholders' feedback on Infrastructure Sharing Framework

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.