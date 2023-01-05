'Khad Hisab' app launched to promote balanced use of fertilizers

The Punjab Agriculture department has launched 'Khad Hisab' application to promote balanced use of fertilizers in crops in accordance with the available budget of farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has launched 'Khad Hisab' application to promote balanced use of fertilizers in crops in accordance with the available budget of farmers.

A spokesman of the department said on Thursday, that this initiative had been taken as per the direction of Punjab Agriculture Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar.

He said that farmers could download the application by writing SFRI in play store. He said that growers could visit www.agripunjab.gov.pk to understand usage of the application.

He further said that according to agronomists, balanced use of fertilizers in the light of laboratory analysis of soil was very important to achieve full yield of crops.

He said, "Research has shown that each and every fertilizer plays special role in the growth of plants."Spokesman said that balanced use of fertilizers also protected crops from water scarcity and negative impact of cold. This application would help farmers utilize nitrogenous, phosphorous and potash fertilizers according to their budget after ultimately boosting per acre production of crops, he added.