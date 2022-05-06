UrduPoint.com

Khanewal Review Strategy As Punjab Wheat Procurement Target Soars To 5m Metric Ton

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Deputy commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi chaired a meeting here Friday to review the ongoing wheat procurement strategy after Punjab government increased the overall wheat procurement target of the province from 4 million to 5 million metric ton elevating Khanewal target from 230,000 to 285,000 metric ton.

To check wheat hoarding, deputy commissioner ordered officials to check the godowns of all seed companies and take stern action against them if found to be keeping wheat stocks more than the quantity they required to produce seed.

Lodhi also formed teams headed by assistant commissioners to inspect the wheat storages of seed companies.

DC said that officials would have to employ all their skills and energies to meet the new wheat procurement target and made it clear that wheat hoarders and smugglers would be dealt with iron hand.

ADCR Omar Iftikhar Sherazi, assistant commissioner Iqra Mustafa, district food controller Mahr Muhammad Ijaz, deputy director agriculture Dr. Iqbal Niazi, assistant director Federal seed certification department attended the meeting.

Later, DC conducted surprise inspection of wheat procurement centers at Batta Kot and Sardar Pur where he checked record. ADCR Omar Iftikhar Sherazi and assistant commissioner Nadeem Dehar accompanied him.

