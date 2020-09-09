UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khanewal To Get New Vegetable & Grain Market

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:31 PM

Khanewal to get new vegetable & grain market

Around 320 kanal area was allocated for making new grain and vegetable market on direction of CM Punjab here

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Around 320 kanal area was allocated for making new grain and vegetable market on direction of CM Punjab here.

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi told journalists Wednesday over Rs. 320 millions would be spent on the project to be initiated at suburban area 125/15-L Jhanday Walli in upcoming few days.

He said feasibility report was being prepared to accomplish the project on priority basis. New vegetable and grain markets would consist of 120 kanals and 200 kanals respectively. While Rs. 145 millions was earmarked for construction of vegetable market and Rs. 175 millions to be spent on grain market, he remarked.

Related Topics

Punjab Market Million

Recent Stories

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan will visit Paki ..

6 minutes ago

Babar Azam loses top position in ICC Men’s T20I ..

22 minutes ago

Barty wants virus-stranded coach back for Australi ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

4 minutes ago

YPO to hold seminar to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico reports 5,351 more coronavirus cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.