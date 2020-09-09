Khanewal to get new vegetable & grain market

Around 320 kanal area was allocated for making new grain and vegetable market on direction of CM Punjab here

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Around 320 kanal area was allocated for making new grain and vegetable market on direction of CM Punjab here.

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi told journalists Wednesday over Rs. 320 millions would be spent on the project to be initiated at suburban area 125/15-L Jhanday Walli in upcoming few days.

He said feasibility report was being prepared to accomplish the project on priority basis. New vegetable and grain markets would consist of 120 kanals and 200 kanals respectively. While Rs. 145 millions was earmarked for construction of vegetable market and Rs. 175 millions to be spent on grain market, he remarked.