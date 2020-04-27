Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan for inspection dairy, meat, milk, eggs shops on daily basis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Monday directed the officials of the Dairy and Livestock Department to conduct inspection of the meat, milk markets and other related shops should be inspected on daily basis during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The decision in this connection was taken in a meeting held under the Chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan at the office of DG Livestock Extension, which was attended by Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Department Muhammad Israr Khan, DG Livestock Extension Dr Alam Zeb and District Livestock Officers.

The meeting discussed concrete plans to ensure the availability of meat, milk and other daily necessities including eggs in markets during Ramadan, to ensure sale of quality items instead of substandard goods. "We have to keep vigilant eyes on the dairy related items," the Minister said. There were some more positive suggestions were also presented in order to keep the rates of dairy and other items accordingly.

The Minister for Livestock was also apprised of the current situation by the officials of the Dairy and Livestock department to maintain quality of food.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Mohibullah Khan directed the District Livestock Officers to visit the shops of butchers, milk and egg vendors in their respective districts on daily basis. Inspect based on and make sure to strictly prevent the sale of substandard items.

He said that the availability of daily necessities should be closely monitored so that the people do not face any problem. He clarified that he himself would continue to be aware in this regard. He said that complaints and omissions would not be tolerated at all. He said that the provincial government was trying to provide maximum relief to the people during Ramadan and the Livestock Department was ensuring all measures in this regard.