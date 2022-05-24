(@ChaudhryMAli88)

San Pedro de Atacama, Chile, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :In the middle of Chile's Atacama desert, the driest in the world, Hector Espindola has an unexpected job: he runs a vineyard.

Nearly 2,500 meters (8,000 feet) above sea level, his small Bosque Viejo farm produces muscat grapes -- and another of a unique "criollo," or local, variety -- in the shadow of quince, pear and fig trees irrigated by a stream fed by melting Andean snow.

Espindola, 71, farms in an oasis in the Toconao region in Chile's extreme north -- some 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the vineyards at the center of the world's longest country that have made it one of the world's top 10 wine exporters.

But growing grapes in the desert is no easy task.

Espindola contends with extreme day-night temperature fluctuations and extreme solar radiation on top of wind and frost.

"You have to be dedicated. I water here at night... at three in the morning, eleven at night," he told AFP while caressing his vines, dry and brown two months after the harvest.

"You have to be careful because here the heat, the climate is no joke," he said.

"Sometimes it is windy and production is lost, sometimes the frost comes early. It is kind of complicated."