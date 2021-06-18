UrduPoint.com
Kisan Card: Farmers To Get Agri Inputs On Subsidised Rates

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:19 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Friday said Kisan card initiative would enable farmers to get fertilisers, pesticides, seeds at highly subsidised rates

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Friday said Kisan card initiative would enable farmers to get fertilisers, pesticides, seeds at highly subsidised rates.

He expressed these views during a Kisan Card distribution ceremony here.

He said, "It would free farmers from multi-step verification processes for subsidies making these accessible in a single step,".

Malik Amin said that initially the main focus of the Kisan cards was to reduce the cost of production of farmers and make modern agriculture accessible and profitable for them.

However, since the Prime Minister Imran Khan also announced agriculture loans and crop insurance under Kisan card initiative, these two would soon be incorporated under the mechanism, and more banks should be extending Kisan card services to farmers. �Kisan cards would enable farmers to get fertilisers of different kinds, pesticides, and pure registered seed varieties of wheat, cotton, pulses including moong, gram, and oilseeds like sesame, sunflower and other crops at highly subsidised price, he maintained.�Later, Malik Amin Aslam distributed Kisan Cards among the farmers.

