Kisan Card Scheme: 61,846 Farmers Registered In Rwp District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:24 PM

As many as 61,846 farmers have been registered in Rawalpindi district for Kisan Card scheme under which they would be provided subsidy on fertilizers to enhance crop production

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :As many as 61,846 farmers have been registered in Rawalpindi district for Kisan Card scheme under which they would be provided subsidy on fertilizers to enhance crop production.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner, Headquarters, Saima Younas, the Punjab government was providing subsidy of 150 per bag to the farmers on fertilizers through subsidy vouchers to facilitate them and enhance the agriculture production.

The subsidy was being given on Diammonium phosphate fertilizer, Nitrophos, Nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium and Sulphate of potash fertilizers. The subsidy on DAP and NP fertilizers would help reduce cost of production of the crops besides increasing per acre yield.

She said after scratching the voucher, the number should be sent through SMS on 8070 while unregistered farmers should contact agriculture helpline 0800-15000, 0800-29000 during 8.

00 am to 8.00 pm to get information about the subsidy.

In order to streamline agriculture sector at scientific lines and enhance the agriculture production, special initiatives were being taken by the Punjab government, she added.

Furthermore she said farmers training was one of its key component under which 958 sessions had been arranged at village level and 15043 farmers were trained.

She informed that people interested in kitchen gardening were also being guided and provided seeds packets at subsidized rates to promote the kitchen gardening trend at domestic level.

